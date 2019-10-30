Rugby and Leamington libraries to host events to introduce 'self-help' gadget website

Rugby and Leamington libraries will host an event to introduce a new website that shows people gadgets and solutions that can make life easier for them.

Called AskSARA, the easy-to-use website helps improve people’s access to a range of ‘self-help’ smart technology and associated services in Warwickshire – from automatic pill dispensers to reminder clocks, personal alarms and general equipment to help make daily activities easier – so they can stay well for longer.

Rugby Library & Information Centre will host the event tomorrow (Thursday October 31) from 10am to noon and at Leamington Library on Monday (November 4) from 2pm to 4pm.

There are more events planned around the county.

The AskSARA website has been launched in the county by Warwickshire County Council as part of its commitment, through the Warwickshire Cares Better Together programme, to give people better access to assistive technology and to help them focus on their strengths.

The council, working in partnership with South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT), has already held a 'pop up' event at Warwick Hospital where Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, joined Occupational Therapist and Specialist Training Officer, Sinead O'Malley, who demonstrated items of assistive technology and the new website.

From cooking and bathing to taking medication, or doing hobbies and daily tasks, AskSARA provides information, advice and guidance on smart gadgets and solutions that can enable people to help themselves.

The website signposts people to a whole range of gadgets and solutions based on their own personal needs and produces an individual report with suggested ideas, based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

For example, if a person needs help remembering to take their medication, it might suggest an automatic pill dispenser or a digital reminder clock or if someone needs help with staying hydrated or has mobility difficulties as a result of a health condition, AskSARA may suggest the use of a special ‘hand steady' mug, a falls detector watch, or a personal alarm.

This could reduce their reliance on friends, family and professional carers, and help them to stay well in their own home.

Cllr Caborn said: “I encourage everyone to go to one of the events, find out more about the AskSARA website and see these smart gadgets, as we aim to improve and increase access to Assistive Technology for people in Warwickshire.

“AskSARA can help people to stay safe, healthy and independent by suggesting solutions that they and their families or carers may not have thought of before or they may not have been aware of. It’s for adults of all ages who need a range of support to make their lives and day-to-day tasks easier.

“There’s a wide variety of Assistive Technology out there that is really simple to use, but people often don’t know what it is they need to help them.

"The AskSARA website presents them with the information, advice and guidance that they need.”

Visit the AskSARA Warwickshire website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/asksara

