Running group launches in Warwick district to do good deeds for the community

A new social movement launched this week across Warwickshire aimed at getting people fit while also doing good deeds for the community.

The initiative, called GoodGym Warwick and Leamington Spa, is jointly funded by the Warwickshire County Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

It does not use treadmills, cross-trainers, weights or a physical building. Instead, members run or walk to get fit and stop off to help people and with community projects along the way.

Nearly 40 people joined the first 5 run yesterday, from The Fat Pug pub in Leamington Spa to Guy’s Cliffe House in Warwick and back, helping to clear and tidy the grounds of this much-loved historic site.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council and WMCA Portfolio Holder for wellbeing said: “GoodGym provides a really meaningful workout – not only do members benefit from the physical exercise of running or walking, they also give something back to the community.”

Goodgym Warwick and Leamington Spa is part of the national GoodGym social movement set up for local people to get active and use their energy on doing good deeds.

Members run or walk to do voluntary work for community organisations and also support isolated older people with social visits and one-off tasks they can’t do on their own.

Cllr Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health at Warwickshire County Council added: “GoodGym is a fantastic idea, inspiring people to get active while doing good deeds for their local area.

“It’s great that so many people took part in the first run and I would encourage as many residents as possible to sign up and join the movement.

“We’ve brought Good Gym to Warwickshire as part of our commitment to the Year of Wellbeing, and in doing so hope to improve the physical health of residents, as well as helping to reduce loneliness and social isolation amongst older people.”

Rebecca Wass, a trainer with GoodGym Warwick and Leamington Spa, added: “I’m so excited that GoodGym has come to Warwick and Leamington! I’m looking forward to helping to create a new community for local people to come together, get fit, make friends and improve lives for others in their own area.”

The group runs take place every Wednesday evening, starting from The Fat Pug to 23 Guy’s Cliffe Road, Leamington Spa, CV32 5BZ at 6.30pm.

For information on Good Gym go to: https://www.goodgym.org/

For information on the Coventry and Warwickshire Year of Wellbeing go to: https://www.bettercarecovwarks.org.uk/year-of-wellbeing-2019/