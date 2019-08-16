Scarecrows return for Kenilworth allotments’ open day

Scarecrows have returned to Odibourne Allotments in Kenilworth ahead of its open day this weekend.

The seven-acre allotments, at the end of School Lane, will be open to the public from 2 to 4pm on Sunday August 18.

Volunteers from the allotments will be on hand to greet visitors and give them samples of food grown by tenants.

Visitors are invited to count the scarecrows around the allotments - and the person who gets the right number will win a prize. A raffle will also be held.

Lily Brownjohn, secretary of the Kenilworth Allotments Tenants Association, said: “It's just to show them off on the open day. It's somewhere fun to take the kids on a Sunday afternoon.”

Plants will be for sale, along with home-made cakes which can be enjoyed with cup of tea or glass of Pimms.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Alison Firth is the special guest for the day.

Entry costs £1 for adults, children under the age of 16 attend free.