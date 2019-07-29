School break fun for primary pupils at Warwick church

A church in Warwick is doing its bit to help alleviate “holiday hunger” this summer.

St Paul’s in Friars Street throws open its doors each Friday in the school break to host its Make Lunch programme.

Kegan Woolerton got to dress up

Funded by charity TLG, each session runs from noon until 1.55pm and volunteers put on a range of fun activities for primary school children and their families. There then follows a fresh cooked lunch - and all for free.

Volunteer Audrey Akers said: “We recognise there are plenty of families within our community who have to make very difficult decisions come the school holidays about how and when they can feed their children. We have heard of some parents who go without in order to give their youngsters a meal. It’s an appalling situation to be in yet for many it’s a real one.

“Make Lunch is a way of helping these families in need and those just about managing, to get a fresh cooked lunch and enjoy a range of fun things to do. There is always a great atmosphere, the kids enjoy it and the parents get a bit of a break from the stress of worrying about how they will make sure the family doesn’t go hungry.”

St Paul’s has been running its Make Lunch programme for 18 months and each week there are different activities on offer. Mrs Akers said: “We were becoming increasingly aware there was a need within our community and were keen to make a positive difference to peoples’ lives which is why we started Make Lunch.”

Maddy Bates got to meet a creepy crawlie

“It is always well attended and numbers are growing. However we know there are lots more families who could benefit so we hope to get the word out and encourage more to come along.”

Make Lunch runs at St Paul’s Church in Friars Street, each Friday in the school holidays between 12 noon and 1.55pm. Visit www.stpaulswarwick.co.uk for details.