Sink hole leads to emergency closure of Road in Kenilworth

A road in Kenilworth has been closed because of a sink hole.

Knowle Hill was closed today (Monday August 5) by Warwickshire County Council.

Kenilworth Town Council said in a post on their website that "the emergency closure is required to avoid the likelihood of danger to the public, as the result of a sink hole that has opened in the carriageway, while investigation and appropriate remedial works are completed.

"The closure commenced on the 5th August 2019 for a period of up to 21 days or remedial works are completed and may be followed by a temporary closure order."