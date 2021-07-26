Six-year-old Zachy completes bike ride from Birmingham to Warwick to help provide fun days out for children

A six-year-old has completed a bike ride from Birmingham to Warwick to help raise money to provide fun days out for other children.

Zachy Whitmore started out at the Sea Life Centre / LEGOLAND Discovery Centre in Birmingham at 8am on July 12 and finished just before 5pm at Warwick Castle, where he was greeted by Warwick Castle staff and characters.

He was also knighted by the castle’s knights and presented with his very own sword.

Even after the 30 mile bike ride, Zachy was full of energy and could be seen running laps round the courtyard of the castle.

Zachy said: “I really want all children to be able to visit all the Merlin attractions, but especially my favourite Warwick Castle.

"It upsets me that some children can’t have fun days out like me and I want to try to change that. By fundraising, I know that I’m helping others and that makes me happy”.

The six-year-old, who lives in Bedworth, decided to take on a quest to raise funds for others less fortunate than himself, in support of Merlin’s Magic Wand.

Zachy is a devoted and determined fundraiser, who before his latest challenge, had already raised more than £6,000 to support Merlin’s Magic Wand in its efforts to create magical experiences for children who need them most.

Zachy started his quest to raise funds and awareness for Merlin’s Magic Wand aged just four years old when, due to illness, his friend was unable to join him at his favourite place in the world, Warwick Castle.

He cycled 11 miles in July 2019 from Coventry to Warwick Castle and then cycled 100 miles over five days from Alton Towers to Warwick Castle in July 2020 age five and motivating more than 80 people to complete 5k or 10k in March 2021

Rachel Rawlings, Merlin’s Magic Wand fundraising manager said: “We're so grateful to Zachy for all of his amazing fundraising efforts over the last few years.

"These funds will go such a long way towards supporting children facing adversity worldwide.

"Zachy is a real hero to us - he continues to smile through the many hours of training that he puts in, which can be hard going particularly in the great British weather.

"He's an absolute inspiration to all of us and we can't thank him enough for doing this.”