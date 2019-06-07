Snow blankets Warwick landmark as Tom Hardy and BBC brings 'A Christmas Carol' to town

Stars featuring in the three-part series include Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) and Peaky Blinders star Charlotte Riley. It is understood that the series is being produced by the same team who were behind BBC's Taboo, which starred Tom Hardy. According to Radio Times Tom Hardy is an executive producer on A Christmas Carol but has not been spotted on set. For photos from Tuesday's filming click here

Filming of 'A Christmas Carol' in Warwick. Photo by Mandy Littlejohn.

Filming of 'A Christmas Carol' in Warwick. Photo by Mandy Littlejohn. other Buy a Photo

Filming of 'A Christmas Carol' in Warwick. Photo by Mandy Littlejohn. other Buy a Photo

Filming of 'A Christmas Carol' in Warwick. Photo by Mandy Littlejohn. other Buy a Photo

