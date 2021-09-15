Social club that has been part of the Warwick community for more than 100 years celebrates the installation of life-saving equipment

The team at a social club that has been a part of the Warwick community for more than 100 years is celebrating the installation of life-saving equipment at their premises.

The Nelson Club, which is in Charles Street, had a defibrillator installed earlier in the year.

Members of the club's committee decided they wanted to help the community by purchasing the equipment by using their annual raffle to help raise the funds.

Paul Stefani, Nelson Club president and Sue Griffith, a member of the Club committee

Sue Griffith, one of the club's committee members, said: "The device was installed in March 2021 and it cost £1,497.

"We have raised funds for many local charities over the years and the committee decided it was time to do something for the local community.

"We raised funds for two years running for the equipment."

The club's raffle in 2018 raised £590 and its raffle in 2019 raised £587. The Club itself also contributed £320 to the fundraising.

The new defibrillator

Sue added: "We do believe it is important for public places to have defibrillators because, if it saves even one life, it is worth it.

"Having been the centre of the Emscote community for over 130 years, putting a lifesaving device in the middle of it seemed the right thing to do.

"We sincerely hope that word will spread about the equipment so that the whole community will feel safer knowing that it is available to all."