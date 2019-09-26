Staff at Warwick-based company scoop two awards

Two members of staff at a wellbeing company based in Warwick recently received awards.

The UK Direct Selling Association hosted its annual conference and awards on September 11, where it recognising the best individuals, teams and companies in the industry.

Ollie Parkes and Steven Clough of Forever Living Products, which is based at Longbridge Manor, scooped two awards.

Ollie received the customer experience award. He was recognised for his innovation in Forever Living’s drive to provide ‘excellent levels of support to both the network of over 12,000 Forever business owners and its customers’.

Steven received the rising star award. Steve is an accounting management executive; his analysis has provided key insights to management teams and his ideas have boosted sales.

Sam Downes and David Stitt were also shortlisted for the hidden gem support award, and Tom Green was shortlisted in the rising star category.

Bob Parker, Forever Living UK’s country manager said: “We could not be more proud to see the staff of Forever being recognised for their dedication, and passion. Forever Living’s mission is about helping people; with both our products and the business opportunity, and our staff are the embodiment of that.”