Stagecoach to spend £3.7 million on new buses for students living in Warwick district

Stagecoach has announced that it will be spending £3.7 million on new buses for their service that takes students and staff to the University of Warwick.

The 17 new buses will run on the U1 and U2 service between Warwick Gates and the University travelling via Tachbrook Road and Leamington town centre.

Stagecoach Unibuses. Photo supplied.

The buses will start arriving in the next couple of months and will be ready and in service for the start of the new academic year.

The Unibus service provides a vital link for up to 33,000 staff and students studying and teaching at the University.

Buses run up to every seven to eight minutes from Leamington town centre to the Warwick campus carrying more than 1.8 million people a year.

It covers 750,000 miles a single year.

The Unibus service also includes nightbuses which run Monday to Saturday as late as 2.50am giving people a safe and reliable way to get home after a night out at the Students Union.

The introduction sees the entire fleet replaced with state of the art vehicles, which have been built to the highest standards and feature USB charging ports allowing people to charge their phones.

Wi-Fi also continues to be available.

The service, which is open to everybody, started around 27 years ago with just a handful of buses.

Stagecoach now offers a range of passes for people wanting to use the service, including Unirider, which give students unlimited travel on the Unibus routes and the wider Stagecoach network extending to Coventry, Bedworth, Cubbington, Warwick and Whitnash.

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director for Stagecoach Midlands said “We are delighted to able to continue our investment in better transport for students at Warwick University and the wider community in Leamington. These 17 buses have cost £3.7 million, and represent a real enhancement with USB charging, a smooth ride and improved environmental engines.

“We hope our passengers both existing and new enjoy travelling on them over the coming years."