Students in Leamington clean up cut grass as good deed for neighbours

Students living in a Leamington road have done their bit for the community by helping neighbours with an ongoing issue with cut grass.

Ben Hayday, George Burton, Alex Delameilleure and Azzurra Moores live together in Hampton Grove and are all in their final years of studying politics at Warwick University.

They had spoken to other residents regarding the problem which occurs whenever Warwickshire County Council workers mow the verges in the area whereby the piles of cut grass would spread to people’s lawns.

Borrowing a couple of rakes from their neighbour last weekend, Ben and George cleared all the cut grass from the verges while Alex and Azzura made refreshments for their friends and provided ‘quality control’.

Their neighbours’ children also came out to help with the clean-up effort.

Ben said: “There’s an unfair perception that students want to move into poor quality housing, keep themselves to themselves, and then move out when summer comes around.

“This is categorically untrue.

“Most students want to be part of the community, and so will give a helping hand whenever they can.”

Rita Campbell , a resident of Hampton Grove for more than 40 years, said: “The four of them have been exceptionally kind and helpful.

“It ‘s been a pleasure to have them in our little community.”