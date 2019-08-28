Super Car Sunday event at Kenilworth pub raises £2,000 for charity

A Super Car Sunday car show raised £2,000 over the Bank Holiday weekend at a Kenilworth pub.
The car show and ride event was held on Sunday August 25 at the Tiltyard pub in Kenilworth.
The event included 50 cars, 38 of which allowed people to go for a ride inside them in exchange for a donation to the event.
The £2,000 raised will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and Myton Hospice.
Tom Commander, one of the coordinators said: “It was hot and sunny and a great atmosphere. The R8 Listers Audi and Matt Roberts Dodge Viper with its 7 litre V10 were the most popular rides.”
Some of the other cars at the show included a Messerschmitt bubble car along with a 3.5 litre 1938 Derby Bentley, a blue Ronart with a Jaguar engine rocket ship and a modified 1969 Mini Cooper.
The event also included a pig roast, barbecue, kids bouncy castle and outside bar from 12pm.