Team of fundraisers from Morrisons in Leamington take on 28-mile charity challenge

A team of fundraisers from Morrisons in Leamington recently completed a charity walk.

On August 10, nine Morrisons workers and two dogs took on the walk from Birmingham city centre down the Grand Union Canal to get back to Morrisons Leamington in aid of Young lives vs Cancer.

The team consisted of Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson, Justin Cole, Stuart Potts, Sharon Kavanagh, Leanne Bowen, Colette Brown, Mel Nalson, Matt Roe and the two dogs Archie and Chester.

A team from Morrisons in Leamington along with dogs Archie and Chester, took part in a 28-mile charity challenge. Photo supplied

They all completed the 28 mile walk and raised £835.63 for the charity.

Alex, who isn't shy of completing charity events, said: "We wanted to really push ourselves and the walk from Birmingham was definitely that.

"We did the walk in eight hours and it was safe to say we all had poorly feet at the end of it.

"We had many well wishes on the route down the canal which was lovely to have as it was hard.

Some of the team at the Hatton Locks Cafe. Photo supplied

"The boys (dogs) did amazing as per usual and they are amazing for the charity work they have done with myself for different charities.

"The team at Morrisons Leamington all did this work on their own time to support the charity and raise a fabulous total.

"We also had Hatton Locks Cafe support us by donating free drinks and cake to us as we got ourselves ready for the next four miles.

"Thank you to Paula and Kevin for your continuous support.

The team setting off in Birmingham city centre. Photo supplied