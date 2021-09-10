The 2021 Warwick in Bloom winners have been revealed

The winners of the Warwick in Bloom 2021 competition have been announced. Photo supplied

The 12 category and medal winners of this year’s Warwick in Bloom competition have been announced.

Organised by Warwick Town Council, this year’s competition saw the return of the competition’s full range of categories open for entry from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode.

The competition attracted both returning and new entrants and saw a record 53 medals awarded, including 29 gold medals, to residents and communities across Warwick.

Simon Lycett, the Warwick-born internationally recognised floral stylist and florist to the Royal Households, was this year’s head judge. Photo supplied

In judging the competition, the Warwick in Bloom team was re-joined by Simon Lycett, the Warwick-born internationally recognised floral stylist and florist to the Royal Households, as this year’s head judge.

Simon and the In Bloom team named the category winners as:

Retailers & Shops

Category winner: Torry's Hardware, West Street (Gold)

Commercial Premises – Baskets & Window Boxes

Category winner: Park Cottage B&B, West Street (Gold)

Commercial Premises Gardens

Category winner: Warwick Boat Club, Mill Street (Gold)

Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

Category winner: Park Cottage B&B, West Street (Gold)

Large Gardens

Category winner: David Howells, Archery Fields (Gold)

Domestic small garden (front)

Category winner: Jennifer Stephens, Charter Approach (Gold)

Domestic small garden (back garden)

Category winner: Charles Jones, West St (Gold)

Hanging Baskets & Window Boxes

Category winner: Denis Harts (Gold)

Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals)

Category winner: Stephanie Burdett, Friar St (Gold)

Community Garden

Category winner: Chase Meadow Community Gardening Volunteers (Gold)

Public access gardens

Category winner: Hill Close Gardens (Gold)

Community Street

Category winner: Albert Street in Bloom (Gold)

The Overall Winner of Warwick in Bloom 2021 will be revealed at the competition’s prize-giving evening on September 28, which all category and medal winners are being invited to attend.

Head judge Simon Lycett said: “After becoming involved in judging Warwick in Bloom last year, it was an honour and a pleasure to return to review this year’s competition – and the standard was incredible.

"What the flower-loving folk of Warwick have achieved, after such a challenging summer of often wet and cold weather, is just a joyous testament to their dedication, talent, and sheer determination.

“There was a wonderfully high standard shown by every entry, and while a thoroughly enjoyable judging experience, it was also a difficult one in choosing the worthy winners.

"However, my sincere congratulations go to our category and medal winners.”

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community culture at Warwick Town Council said: “What a competition this year’s Warwick in Bloom has been – we’ve seen the most entries and the most medals won for years.

"Like Simon, we were all so impressed by everyone’s green-fingered planting as shown in their pictures and videos and it was also a delight to hear some of the stories and planting detail behind the entries.”