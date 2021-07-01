Things are taking shape for Warwick's Pub in the Park festival this weekend - and there's still time to get tickets

Warwick s Pub in the Park Festival is due to take place this weekend - and there is still time to get tickets.

The event, which is taking place in St Nicholas Park from Friday July 2 to Sunday July 4, is currently being set up.

Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival will feature live music, stalls and food from Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs.

Pub in the Park is currently being set up in St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

The team behind the event said they were able to go ahead with the event under the current Government restrictions because they had a contingency plan in place in case of a restriction extension.

Festival goers can feast on exclusive dishes for £6 a plate, including BBQ Glazed Brisket from Kerridge’s two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers; The Fairground Dog from Paul Ainsworth’s The Mariners Public House; Lobster Arancini from Nick Deverell-Smith’s The Churchill Arms; and the famous Chicken Tikka Pie from Atul Kochhar Restaurants.

Some of the country’s best chefs will be taking to the demo stage.

Visitors will be able to learn tips and tricks of the trade from the likes Adam Bennett, from the Cross in Kenilworth, Tom Kerridge, and Nick Deverell-Smith to name a few.

There will also be performances from Basement Jaxx, Gabrielle, Beverley Knight, All Saints, Brand New Heavies, and more.

Tom Kerridge said: “After the year we’ve had, I think everyone deserves a good- knees up – and what better way to do it than Pub in the Park.

"We’re so excited to be doing what we do best, bringing back our feel-good festival to the towns we love and filling it with lush music and proper good food.”