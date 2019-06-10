Thousands of people attend Kenilworth Show despite rain

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of showgoers as they flocked to Stoneleigh Park for the annual Kenilworth Show last weekend.

The 76th show, which is organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), battled through adverse weather conditions to celebrate agriculture from across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Thomas Cockerill prepares a beef shorthorn for the show. Photo submitted.

It attracted visitors from around the country, for what is expected to be the last time the show is held on its current site – due to planned HS2 works.

Favourites including the grand parade of livestock, displays of modern farm machinery were among the main ring entertainment, along with Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Display Team.

New features for this year included the Inter Hunt Team Relay, sponsored by Lodders Solicitors, with the team from the Cotswold hunt winning the inaugural Ted Edgar Memorial Trophy.

Around 500 cattle and sheep were entered into the traditional livestock competitions, with in excess of 600 entries into the homecraft competitions.

Charlotte Hill from CJ's Birds of Pray is pictured with her African Crowned Hawk Eagle. Photo submitted.

It also hosted a packed equine schedule and an informative education area, with visitors learning more about agriculture and associated industries throughout the day.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “The Kenilworth Show is always a fantastic celebration of agriculture across the region and this year’s show was no different.

“Despite the weather, thousands came out to Stoneleigh Park to enjoy the entertainment we had on offer and learn more about the farming industry in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We expect this will be the last time we are on this exact site due to planned HS2 works, but we are working hard to secure a site for next year’s show.

Oliver (10) and Oscar (6) enjoying the childrens entertainment. Photo submitted.

“It’s a culmination of 12 months hard work and planning behind the scenes. I would like to thank everyone who was involved in putting on this year’s event and for their continued support over the years.”