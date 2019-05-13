Three fire crews called to house fire in Lillington

Three fire crews were called out to a house fire in Lillington this morning (Monday).

Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a house fire in Ascot Ride at 1.30am.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene; two from Leamington Fire Station and one from Kenilworth fire station.

When the crews arrived they found that the fire was located in the kitchen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation equipment.

An ambulance also attended because one of the residents had suffered from smoke inhalation.