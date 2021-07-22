Three men from the Leamington area get ready for a 350-mile cycling challenge

Three men from the Leamington area are taking on a 350-mile cycling challenge.

John Slinn, Sokhi Sohal and Dubsy Gill, who have been recreational cyclists for a few years, will be taking on the route which goes from Scotland to Birmingham in aid of the Sikh Helpline charity.

It is a national charity event, taking place from July 29 to August 1, which will see people taking part from all over the UK

Left to right: Sokhi Sohal, Dubs Gill and John Slinn. Photo supplied

John, Sokhi and Dubsy said: "Each year we set out on a little challenge for fun. We have cycled in Belgium, Holland, Le Man's in France and in the east coast of Italy.

"Our plan was to ride the length of Portugal but the pandemic put paid to our plans.

"Over the past 18 months we have all seen loss of friends and family either as a direct result of Covid or through issues made worse by the pandemic.

"So this year we thought let's do a ride that will help people.

"We heard about the Sikh Helpline through a friend and when we looked into the work they do we felt that this was the charity to help.

"It is run largely by volunteers and is now nationwide.

"If we can help the Sikh helpline help just one person or family get through this horrible time the pain and tiredness we will feel will be worth it."

The charity is a helpline that provides support to drug and alcoholic abusers plus those suffering with mental health issues, suicidal thoughts and forced marriage.

The trio added: "The ride is just over 350 miles and is due to be covered in three and a half days, starting in Edinburgh moving to Newcastle in 120 miles.

"Day two will see us moving onto Leeds just over 100 miles away. Day three will see us moving onto Derby just over 80 miles.

"Finally day four will see us sprinting to the Sikh helpline office in West Bromwich.

"There are 28 riders from across the UK taking part and we have been wished good luck by the prime minister at prime minsters questions and by several MPs."