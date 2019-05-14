Town centre cycle racing to return to Warwick

Cycle racing will be returning to Warwick town centre this year.

The races will return on September 1 after a nine year absence thanks to Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club (WLRCC) with support from Warwick Town Council.

Seven races will take place on a closed circuit of just over half a mile.

Richard Poynter, Chair of WLRCC explains “With both the Men’s and Women’s tour passing through Warwick multiple times over the past few years with huge crowds on the roadside watching, we know that interest in watching bike races is there.

Town centre racing is even more exciting because of the high speeds, close proximity of the riders and the fact that you can see so much of race from anywhere along the course. Add to this the support of local businesses and the fact that the races are free to watch and we think we are bringing back the event at the right time for people to enjoy it.”

There will be up to 40 riders in each of the seven races, sanctioned by British Cycling, ranging from Elite Men and Women to novice racers.

Town centre cycle racing will be returning to Warwick. Photo supplied.

The racing will be preceded by a community ride around the course at 10am, open to families to get a feel of what the riders will be doing. The last race, the Men’s Elite scheduled for 4pm.

The races are being sponsored by a range of local businesses including Charlie Ward Sports Therapy, Truly Independent, Giant Leamington, MJ Tiff Plumbing, Thirteen Bakery, Unleashed Cycles, Dough and Brew, Warwick Castle and Warwick Race Course.

The racing has the full support of the town Council who are see it as part of an overall package of support to get more people cycling in the area.

Terry Morris, town and district councillor, said: "I'm keen to see Warwick Town Council and Warwick District Council support any event that helps encourage physical activity.

"Also, given Warwick's hosting of a number of high profile cycling events, it is great to be able to support an event which will increase the opportunity for everyone to take part in / be a spectator of the sport.

"The WLRCC team have worked very hard to make this event possible and I'm pleased to have been able to play a part in gaining the support of Warwick Town Council and Warwick District Council."