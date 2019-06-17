Trading Standards warns people of unsafe child clothing sold in Leamington business

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is warning the public about unsafe child clothing that could pose a strangulation/entrapment hazard, sold by a Leamington business Happyology.

The trading standards is working with the company to raise awareness of three items of clothing, designed for toddlers and young children and sold by the business (located at 123 Regent Street Leamington Spa) between September 2018 and March 2019.

All three items have decorative cords or tassels that could present a strangulation/entrapment hazard to a toddler or young child. The items of clothing that pose a risk include a Hadley knitted top, a Ronnie dress, and a Wilfred baby coat.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to any Happyology store for a refund, or remove the belt from the dress, cut the cord/tassel from the knitted top or cut off the ears from the baby coat.

Further details are available on the Happyology website: https://www.happyology.uk/pages/wghesk

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Warwickshire Trading Standards works with local businesses to help ensure that the products they manufacture and sell are safe.”

Consumers can report unsafe products to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. Phone 03454 040506 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards