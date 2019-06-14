Trust behind Warwick Hospital named a top hospital for 2019

The trust that operates Warwick Hospital has been named as one of the top hospitals for 2019.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) has been named one of the CHKS Top Hospitals for 2019.

The Trust also operated an Out of Hospital service. Photo provided.

The rating is based on analysis of data used by NHS Digital to track the performance of healthcare providers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The performance indicators cover: safety, clinical effectiveness, health outcomes, efficiency, patient experience and quality of care.

The Trust has said it has 'undertaken a significant amount of work to report strong performance in these areas'. Examples of this includes high levels of patient safety through the implementation of technology and using feedback to develop staff training and shape services, leading to improved patient experience and health outcomes.

Jayne Blacklay, SWFT Managing Director said: “We are extremely pleased to receive this national award that recognises our outstanding performance.

"Our teams receive so many comments praising the care they provide and this award shows that this positive feedback is supported by a range of different measures.

“It is important to recognise that our Out of Hospital services play a key part in enabling us to be ranked as a ‘top hospital’.

"We work closely with partners in health and social care to support our communities to live healthy lives.

"When treatment is needed, we only admit to hospital where necessary, instead providing care in or close to people’s homes.

"This has been shown to provide better outcomes for patients which is paramount for us.”

Moyra Amess, Director, Benchmarking, Assurance and Accreditation, Capita Healthcare Decisions, said: “The Top Hospital award recognises outstanding performance in those areas which we believe are critical to delivering good patient care.

"We are delighted that South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust is one of our Top Hospitals 2019.”