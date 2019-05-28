Turnout for fifth Warwick Food Festival 'best to date'

The organisers of the annual Warwick Food Festival are celebrating another successful year after having the best turn out to date.

On Sunday more than 100 stalls were set up in Warwick town centre for the annual festival.

This was the fifth year that the event has taken place and it saw thousands of people flock to the town.

This year also saw the return of additional stalls inside the Market Hall Museum.

Read More: Warwick to host second food and drink festival this year

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "We are absolutely overwhelmed again by the support shown for Sunday’s festival.

Warwick Food Festival 2019. Photo by Warwick Courier.

"The weather held off and we only had a couple of showers.

"The turn out was the best to date.

"We had many traders selling out by mid afternoon and were so pleased with the amazing feedback we’ve received.

"We’d like to thank everyone involved. We can’t wait until Sunday May 24 2020."