Two fires at Kenilworth Common investigated as arson

Firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service recently extinguished two blazes believed to have been deliberately set within a 24-hour period at Kenilworth Common.

Both fires are being treated as arson by the police.

The first fire occurred around 6.30pm Thursday May 16. One appliance attended from the Kenilworth Fire Station and the fire was quickly extinguished. The crew left the scene within 20 minutes.

The second fire occurred around 5.35pm on Friday May 17 when firefighters responded to a small fire involving refuse, and was extinguished using an aqua pack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Not only do fires like these divert our resources from where they are needed the most, but they can spread rapidly causing significant fire damage.”