Update: Five bailed following incident near Longbridge Island

A man who was being treated for a stab wound after an incident at the Longbridge Island near Warwick last week has now been discharged from hospital.

Five were arrested after police responded to an incident of disorder around the A429, near the roundabout.

The incident was reported to police on Thursday (August 1) at 4.17pm.

A 31-year-old man from the Warwick area was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They are:

An 18-year-old woman from Evesham.

A 48-year-old man from Bourton-on-the-Water.

A 30-year-old woman from the Warwick area.

A 32-year-old man from Moreton-in-Marsh.

All five individuals have been bailed while enquiries continue.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: "We are continuing with our enquiries and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us. We're especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi A1 pulling into the layby further down the A429 near Wasperton at around 4pm yesterday, especially if they have dash cam footage.

"At this time, we believe all those involved were known to each other."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 286 of August 1 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.