Update: Post Office apologises for latest closure of its main branch in Leamington

The Post Office has apologised for the third closure of its main branch in Leamington this year.

A notice in the window at the branch in Bath Street, along with the Spar store it is attached to, says that the building has had to close due to a leak in the roof.

The signs in the window at the Post Office in Bath Street, Leamington.

Customers are being redirected to the other Leamington Bbranch in Clarendon Street at the other end of the town centre with branches at Stanley Court in Sydenham or in Heathcote Road, Whitnash, being the other closest alternatives.

A Post Office spokeswoman has said:

“We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Leamington Spa Post Office since Saturday 2 November due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services. We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible. In the meantime alternative branches include Sydenham, Clarendon Street and Whitnash.”

The branch closed for a month from May 22 "due to unforeseen circumstances" and again in June for a few days due to a leak in the roof of the building.

The Post Office Limited helpline number is 03457 223344.

To check if the Bath Street branch is re-opened call 01926 887144.