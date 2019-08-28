Video: Battle of Kenilworth Castle re-enacted over bank holiday weekend

Kenilworth Castle was the host on Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday weekend for a re-enactment of a battle which took place there in the 13th Century.

The Battle of Kenilworth Castle event re-told the story of the battle between the forces of Simon de Montfort against the Royalist forces led by Prince Edward (later Edward I of England) as part of the English Civil War from 1264 to 1267.

Demonstration during the Battle of Kenilworth Castle event over theAugust bank holiday weekend.

There were demonstrations at the castle during the two day event on Sunday and Monday as Medieval re-enactors set up camp in the castle grounds over the two-days.

For more information about events at the castle click here.

The Battle of Kenilworth Castle re-enactment