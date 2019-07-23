Volunteers work on grounds of Kenilworth Railway Station

Nine people volunteered their time for the first working party meet up held at Kenilworth Railway Station on Saturday July 20.

The group was brought together through social media by organiser, Juie Shetye, with an objective to tidy up the green spaces around the site and then work towards a planting scheme.

Volunteers at Kenilworth Station

Depending on agreement with the site operators and available funding, the scheme could include things like an insect garden, winter flowering and scented plants, which could replace some of the areas of basic ground cover.

The working day started with a safety briefing by Safyan Azad, who is the station manager for West Midlands Trains. Volunteers worked on the gardening of the grounds from 11am to 1pm.

Graham Hyde, a volunteer with the group, said: “One bed at the northern pedestrian entrance was cleared of litter and weeds, and a space was cleared at the back for new planting.

“Another small area at the southern end of the site was cleared of weeds and replanted with some of the plants from the other bed.

Volunteers work on the grounds at Kenilworth Station

“Several members of the public made a point of coming over to thank the group and compliment us on the work we were doing.”

The group intends to meet on a regular basis over the summer and is open to new volunteers joining the group.

If anyone is interested in joining the group they can contact Juie Shetye through the following email: J.Shetye@kenilworthstation.org.uk or visit the Friends of Kenilworth Station group on Facebook, which can be reached via www.kenilworthstation.org.uk