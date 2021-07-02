Walk-in clinics for Covid jabs will be open at Stoneleigh and at other sites in Warwickshire over the weekend

Health and care leaders are asking people across Warwickshire and Coventry to use pop-up vaccination clinics which will be open at sites including at Stoneleigh Park this weekend.

The large vaccination centre at Stoneleigh National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre will be open for anyone aged 40 and over who need their second dose and had their first jab more than eight weeks ago. to walk-in on Saturday and Sunday (July 4) from 10am to 6pm.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, chairwoman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Last weekend our clinics proved a huge success, with us vaccinating over 8,500 local people.

Covid-19 vaccination

"We’re hoping to repeat that again by offering more pop-up clinics in more locations to make it easy for everyone to have their vaccinations at a place convenient for them.

“What we did see last weekend was people turning up for their second vaccination with too short a gap after their first.

"We are pleased so many people understand the importance of having both jabs, but to ensure the most effective protection, we do have to turn people away if their first dose was less than eight weeks ago.”

There will also be walk-in clinics open in Coventry, Bedworth and Nuneaton over the weekend.

Some clinics are also open to anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for their first vaccination.

The clinics that are available to those 18 to 39 or 18 and over are also open to carers aged 16 and those aged 16 and over and are in a clinically at-risk group.

More information about all pop-up Covid vaccination clinics can also be found at the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust website at https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/our-news/more-dropin-clinics-this-week-2310 and at vaccination drop-in clinics - Happy Healthy Lives.

People are asked not to attend pre-booked appointments or walk-in clinics if they have any symptoms of Covid, including a new continuous cough, a high temperature (above 37.8) or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell.

If you do have symptoms, you must self-isolate and book a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test by ringing 119 or visiting https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/