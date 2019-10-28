Warmington village to host 75th annual Bonfire Night celebration

Warmington village will hold its 75th Bonfire Night celebration on the green next week.

The event, often celebrated as Guy Fawkes Night across the UK, will be held on the green near the village hall on Tuesday November 5.

Bonfire at Warmington

The bonfire will be lit for 6pm with a fireworks display to be held for 6.45 or 7pm.

The event organised by the Warmington Village, and officials with Fenny Compton Scout group coordinate the fireworks display.

Cheryl Huggins, one of the event's organisers said: “We’ve researched local living memory and we can confirm there has been a bonfire on the Green every year since 1944.”

The local Fenny Compton fire brigade usually turns up for the annual event.

An ambulance is on standby through the evening.

Simon Wilce, who has organised the last eight Bonfire Night displays in Warmington said, “We’re very careful with our organisation and try and keep the bonfire the right size these days.

“We use our local farmer, Bob, who knows how to build and manage a bonfire in open spaces, and he has lit the bonfire for the last 35 years”.

The event includes a barbecue, which includes sausages and burgers. The event also offers mulled wine, hot chocolate.

The event is free of charge, but volunteers will have a bucket for donations at the entrances to the green.

Simon added: "It's just a very nice traditional community bonfire night."