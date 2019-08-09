Warwick and Leamington markets cancelled due to weather forecast

The markets that were due to be held in Warwick and Leamington tomorrow (Saturday) have been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

CJ's Events Warwickshire have taken the decision to cancel the Warwick market and the Leamington farmers market because of the yellow weather warning for wind.

Warwick market. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

A spokesperson from CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s Warwick retail and Leamington farmers market tomorrow, Saturday August 10.

"A yellow weather warning for wind and gusts has been issued by the Met Office, with speeds reaching 48mph at around lunchtime tomorrow. This exceeds the maximum safety limit for our market stalls.

"We are a reputable market operator and take safety very seriously. We will not put life at risk to our traders, staff or visitors for financial gain.

"We know many traders and visitors will be upset by this decision, but hope you can understand that decisions like this aren’t taken lightly.

"No trading will be permitted, even from traders vehicles, as we don’t have the correct insurance or policies in place to permit this.

"We will see you next week."