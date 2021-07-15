Warwick and Leamington MP recognises Leamington boxing legend in Parliament

MP Matt Western in Warwick town centre by the statue of Randy Turpin with members of local boxing clubs. Photo supplied

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western led a debate in the House of Commons this week recognising the 70th anniversary of Randolph Turpin winning the World Middleweight Title.

On Tuesday (July 13), Mr Western reminded the House of Randy Turpin’s fight against Sugar Ray Robinson, earning him the accolade of the first Black British boxer to win the World Middleweight Title.

Colloquially known as the ‘Leamington Licker’, Turpin, whose statue proudly stands tall in Warwick Town Centre, is one of Leamington’s greatest sporting heroes.

MP Matt Western with Serena Mali, Jaya Kalsi and Aman Kumar. Photo supplied

Despite Randy’s momentous accomplishments during his sporting career, he also had a troubled personal life. He took his own life when he was 38.

Alongside recognising Turpin’s great sporting achievements, Mr Western also proudly recognised the local Leamington boxing clubs, producing the next generation of Leamington boxing champions.

He met some of these inspiring young boxers – Serena Mali, Jaya Kalsi and Aman Kumar - last Saturday (July 10).

Mr Western asked a Minister to meet with him to discuss how best to recognise the 'Leamington Licker' on the national stage.

MP Matt Western with Edwin Cleary and Adrian Bush. Photo supplied

Mr Western said: “I believe this Chamber is a fitting place to recognise and remind and continue to remember Randy’s legacy on the 70th anniversary of that momentous fight.

"Because I don’t believe this country has fully appreciated what he achieved.

“His extraordinary reputation – recognised more in the United States than here – led many to visit Warwick and Leamington to pay homage to their great man.

"In fact even Muhammad Ali came to Warwick in 1983 as part of a visit to the Midlands to pay his own respects

“I want to pay special thanks to Adrian Bush, Chair of the Trust, whose dedicated work helped lead to the erection of the statue of Randy, standing proudly in Warwick Town Centre

“70 years after that great fight, the legacy of boxing in Leamington lives on.