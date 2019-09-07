Warwick-based charity Safeline to host event to help spread word about its work

Warwick-based charity Safeline will be hosting an event so help spread the word about the work they do.

Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape, is holding a reception at Alderson House in High Street.

Alderson House in Warwick. Photo supplied.

It will take place on September 12 from 6pm to 8pm and the Mayors of Warwick and Leamington will be attending.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: “We would like to invite people to come along to learn about the much-needed work of Safeline and to meet some of our supporters and friends.

"We would like to thank Alderson House for their support.”

To be added to the guest list please email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287.

In November Safeline will be holding a 'birthday party' event at Warwick Castle.

There will be prosecco on arrival and canapes as well as live music by ‘Klassic 4’ and Magic Mr P will be performing.

During the evening there will also be a silent auction and a ‘treat tree’ where people can pick a surprise envelope for £25 and receive a ‘treat’ worth £25 or more.

Tickets for the event cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here or by going to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/safeline/257014

For tickets or further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287.