Warwick-based charity to host 'grand tombola' next week

A warwick-based charity will be hosting a 'grand tombola' next week as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations.

Safeline, which helps and supports those who are affected by sexual abuse and rape, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Volunteers collecting for the Safeline tombola in Sainsbury's in Saltisford. Photo supplied.

Over the year the team at the charity have had a number of events and next weekend they will be hosting a tombola at Warwick Market.

Last weekend volunteers with Safeline held a collection for their tombola in Sainsbury’s in Saltisford.

Customers kindly donated 150 items for the tombola stall.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: “ A huge thank you to customers who donated over 150 items for our ‘25th Anniversary Tombola’.

"Thank you also to the volunteers who manned the stand - we really do appreciate all of your support.

"We will be running our ‘25th Anniversary Grand Tombola ‘ stall from 9am to 4pm and we will be opposite The Tuckery Café in Market Place.

"There will be many different prizes on offer such as chocolates, biscuits, wine and gifts and tickets are two for a £1.

"It would be great if people could come along to see us, have a go on our tombola and help support Safeline in the process."

In November Safeline will be holding a 'birthday party' event at Warwick Castle.

There will be prosecco on arrival and canapes as well as live music by ‘Klassic 4’ and Magic Mr P will be performing.

During the evening there will also be a silent auction and a ‘treat tree’ where people can pick a surprise envelope for £25 and receive a ‘treat’ worth £25 or more.

Tickets for the event cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here

For tickets or further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287.