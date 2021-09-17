Warwick Castle to swap chainmail for lederhosen for its first Oktoberfest event

Warwick Castle is hosting an Oktoberfest event. Photo by Warwick Castle

Next month Warwick Castle is trading its chainmail for lederhosen as it hosts its first ever Oktoberfest event.

Bringing a taste of Germany’s renowned autumn festival to Warwick, the evening events will be filled with entertainment, food and beer.

Oktoberfest launches on Friday October 1, and continues on October 2, 8 and 9.

The 64-acres grounds of Warwick Castle will play host to authentic Oompah bands and a live DJ providing a mix of traditional folk music and ‘Oompop’.

Thanks to another partnership with Digbeth Dining Club’s The Open Arms, evening guests can enjoy street food, German food and authentic beer straight from the oldest brewery in Germany.

As the Castle’s Pageant Field comes to life in authentic Bavarian style, all guests need to do is get ready to raise their stein and don their lederhosen or dirndl before getting fully immersed in this wonderful celebration, housed in a special ‘bierkeller’ marquee.

While the evening events offer the full Bavarian experience with marquee access, live entertainment, street food and an authentic stein of beer, those visiting during the day on October 2 or 9 can also discover a small family-friendly taste of the celebrations.

Commenting on the new Oktoberfest event at Warwick Castle, Nick Blofeld, divisional director, said: “It is great to add another chance to experience Warwick Castle, especially after the challenges we have all faced over the last 18 months.

"Oktoberfest at the castle offers visitors another chance to get together, socialise and celebrate in the gorgeous grounds of the castle.

“2021 has been a big year for the castle, seeing the launch of the interactive Zog trail, the new Vile Victorians section of the Horrible HistoriesⓇ Maze and the introduction of our end of summer festival, Sundown Spectacular, which proved so popular.

"Oktoberfest is another opportunity for us to showcase the castle as a very special and unique daytime and evening venue, and we’re looking forward to bringing a little taste of Bavaria to the Midlands.”

Oktoberfest evening tickets cost from £15 per person, Castle day tickets start at £20 per person.