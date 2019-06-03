Warwick charity receives funding boost from Warwick Lions

A Warwick-based charity has received a funding boost from the Warwick Lions Club.

Earlier in the year the Warwick Lion’s Club, which serves both Leamington and Warwick, held a charity fashion show and ‘ladies night’.

Now members of the club have donated proceeds from the event to charity Safeline, which helps and supports those who are affected by sexual abuse and rape.

Recently Warwick Lions’ members met with Safeline CEO Neil Henderson to present a cheque for £1,000

This year Safeline is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a reception at Warwick Castle in November. Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be a chance to celebrate the charity’s anniversary and raise further awareness of its work, as well as raising much-needed funds.

The event takes place on November 9 at 7.30pm. During the evening there will canapes, entertainment and a silent auction.

Lion Club members Tamara Friedrich and Hannah Johnson presenting 'the cheque to Safeline CEO Neil Henderson. Photo submitted.

Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here

For further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 35828.

