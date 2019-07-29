Warwick church helping to alleviate 'holiday hunger'

A church in Warwick is doing its bit to help alleviate ‘holiday hunger’ this summer.

St Paul’s Church in Friars Street opens its doors each Friday in the school holidays for its ‘Make Lunch’ programme.

Maddy Bates (left) and Kegan Woolerton (right) holding exotic animals during last week's session. Photos supplied.

Funded by charity TLG, each session runs from noon to 1.55pm where volunteers put on a range of fun activities for primary school age children and their families. This is then followed with a fresh cooked lunch - all for free.

Volunteer Audrey Akers said: “We recognise there are plenty of families within our community who have to make very difficult decisions come the school holidays about how and when they can feed their children. We have heard of some parents who go without in order to give their youngsters a meal. It’s an appalling situation to be in yet for many it’s a real one.

“Make Lunch is a way of helping these families in need, and those just about managing, to get a fresh cooked lunch and enjoy a range of fun things to do.

“There is always a great atmosphere, the kids enjoy it and the parents get a bit of a break from the stress of worrying about how they will make sure the family doesn’t go hungry.”

Leo Simms (left) and Maddy Bates (right) at last Friday's Make Lunch session. Photos supplied.

St Paul’s has been running its Make Lunch programme for the past 18 months and each week there are different activities on offer.

Last Friday (July 26) children were treated to a session about exotic bugs, spiders, reptiles and insects by organisation, Wildlife Encounters.

Mrs Akers said: “We were becoming increasingly aware there was a need within our community and were keen to make a positive difference to peoples’ lives which is why we started Make Lunch.

“It is always well attended and numbers are growing. However we know there are lots more families who could benefit so we hope to get the word out and encourage more to come along.”

Make Lunch runs at St Paul’s Church in Friars Street, each Friday in the school holidays between noon and 1.55pm.

For more details click here