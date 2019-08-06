Warwick classic car show back in town

An annual classic car show will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

The Classic Car Show will be taking place in the town centre showcasing a range vehicles.

Warwick Classic Car Show 2018. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

It is anticipated that there will be around 200 pre 1990 vehicles including cars, vans, bikes and hot rods.

Classics expected range from Minis to the Model T Ford, as well as a selection of American cars and some vintage English classics.

The show is free and entry is available from 8.30am with proceedings closing at 4.30pm.

Anyone who would like to showcase a pre-1900s vehicle is being encouraged to arrive as early as possible as it is anticipated that room will run out fast.

Last year’s event saw around 140 cars turn up for the show and hundreds of visitors went along on the day to see the vehicles. Cars ranged from the first Land Rover ever made, to family cars from the 1960s and 1970s, delivery vans, American hot rods and a lorry from the 1920s.

Warwick Court Leet organises the show, which will be taking place in Market Place and the surrounding roads.

Organiser Alan Lettis said: “We are hoping for fine weather which will encourage participants to turn out with their beautiful vintage vehicles for all to enjoy.

“Traditionally the Warwick Court Leet Classic Car Show has been a very well supported event and so the advice is if you wish to show your car, get there early to ensure your place.”

The Classic Car Show will take place on Sunday (August 11).