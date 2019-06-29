Warwick Court Leet's beer festivals help raise thousands of pounds for good causes

Warwick’s Court Leet has gifted thousands of pounds to good causes in the town with its beer festivals.

Ahead of the Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival on July 19 and 20 July, the organisers, have announced that past beer festivals have generated more than £30,000, which has been donated to many charitable and community organisations.

Low Bailiff, Gail Warrington, Juror Alan Lettis, (Chair of the Festival committee) and past Bailiff Mo Sutherland with Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital'and Brothers Ken Brown and Bill Bradford. Photo by Gill Fletcher

John Atkinson, Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, said: “Now in its fifth year, our Beer, Cider and Music Festival is the fundraising highlight of our year and has attracted visitors from all over the country.

“For our summer festival this year, we’re delighted to bring it into the heart of the town and hold it in Pageant Gardens at The Court House on both Friday evening and throughout Saturday.”

The Court Leet has also held winter beer festivals at the Lord Leycester Hospital with all proceeds going towards the renovation and maintenance of the site.

This week the Court Leet presented a £5,000 cheque to the Lord Leycester Hospital team. The money was raised at February’s beer festival.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital, said: “We are extremely happy and grateful to receive this magnificent donation which further reinforces and recognises the ongoing friendship of our two ancient organisations and centuries of our working together for and in the Town of Warwick.”