Warwick cousins set to complete 1,200-mile challenge for a cause close to their hearts

Two cousins from Warwick, both of whom have lost parents to dementia in the last 18 months, will be arriving at Land’s End this weekend after cycling 1,200 miles from John O’Groats.

Ferncombe Primary School headteacher Sally Morris and her cousin Helen Venn were determined to raise money for Dementia UK, after they said their recent experience highlighted the need for help and support for those with dementia and those who care for them.

Helen, who helped to set up the dementia café at Chase Meadow Community Centre, said: “My lovely dad passed away 18 months ago, and Sally’s fabulous mum followed six months later.

Sally Morris and her cousin Helen Venn have been taking on a cycling challenge. Photo supplied

"We watched them slip away from us over their last few years and we wanted to do something to celebrate their brilliant lives.

"They were two such generated hearted, special people who bought lots of love and laughter to us all.”

Sally added: “Our parents as carers were amazing but it’s a tough role and more support is needed for those people with dementia and their carers.

"We want to raise money for Dementia UK, but also raise awareness of the challenges associated with this illness.

Helen Venn and her cousin Sally Morris have been cycling from John O-Groats to Lands End. Photo supplied

"So if people can’t make a donation, they can still become a Dementia Friend which is free to do and will give hope to those people struggling with the disease”.

Sally and Helen left John O’Groats on July 25 and have taken 21 days to complete their challenge.

They stopped off in Warwick last weekend to see family and friends before continuing their journey, cycling between 55-60 miles each day.