Warwick district's Commonwealth Games countdown event this weekend

This weekend the Warwick district's first countdown event to the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place.

The event is the first of a trio of celebrations to mark the anniversary of the start of the Games on July 27 2022 in each of the district’s towns (Warwick, Kenilworth, Whitnash and Leamington).

On Saturday (July 27) there will be a family fun day at St John's House in Warwick. From 10am to 4pm there will be New Age Bowls and a bike challenge at St John’s House, a free ‘come and try’ activities at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre and a Commonwealth themed 'treasure trail' in and around St Nicholas Park.

The countdown event will be taking place on the same day as Warwick Folk Festival celebrations, which also includes 'Party on Smith Street'.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Business and Environment, Councillor Alan Rhead said: “We have a fantastic day of entertainment lined up on July 27 I very much hope that those visiting the Festival and local people will come along and join the party and help to support our local businesses.”

Christina Boxer, Warwick District Council’s project manager and Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, said: "As we count down to hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls in our district we want to share the excitement, with a day of fun and lots of different activities in Warwick for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Commonwealth treasure trail can both start and finish at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre or St John’s House Museum where those taking part can explore the park and surrounding area and win a 'goodie bag' by answering the clues.

At St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre there will be the option to try:

~ Active Antz - children’s fun soft play

~ Have a go – badminton and table tennis

~ Test your shooting skills- netball and basketball

Those interested in trying activities at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre should ask at reception on arrival.

