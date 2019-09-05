Warwick event promoting local artists and crafters returns this weekend

An event promoting local artists and crafters will be taking place this weekend.

After August’s successful event, #Love Local will return on Saturday (September 7) at the Warwick visitor information centre in Jury Street.

The Court House in Warwick, which is also home to the visitor information centre. Photo by Warwick Town Council.

The monthly event showcases a collection of local artists and crafters selling a range of handmade products.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and Warwick Visitor Centre, the #Love Local events are also designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

The fair will run from 10am to 4.30pm and there is also free entry.

Anyone interested in a stall at a future event should contact Warwick Town Council on 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.