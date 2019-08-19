Warwick fish and chip shop named as one of the best in UK

A fish and chip shop in Warwick has been named as one of the top shops in the country.

The Chip Shed in West Street has been shortlisted for the national fish and chip awards.

The first round of the awards narrows down thousands of shops from across the country to create a shortlist of just 60 - which Warwick's The Chip Shed has been named in.

The shortlist is for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020 and the final list and awards ceremony will be taking place in London in January 2020.

The Chip Shed was opened by Dan Chuter and Gregg Howard three years ago and the team at the shop are delighted with the news.

Dan Chuter, one of the owners and Jamie Little, shop manager said: "It’s been three years of very hard work, building a great reputation, achieved largely thanks to our outstanding team.

The Chip Shed in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

"We’re all over the moon to receive this recognition from the experts in our industry.

"The first round narrows it down to the 60 best fish and chip shops in the UK, we now face an assessment by an industry expert for a place in the top 20, fingers crossed!

"We just couldn’t be happier, we’re very proud of our Warwick team and are excited for the challenge to build similar success with our other shops.

"In November 2018 we opened our second shop in Minchinhampton, near Stroud. It’s a great little town and the shop has had a very positive reception.

Inside the Chip Shed in Warwick which was visited by Warwick Court Leet on Assizes Day. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

"Our third shop, in Bourton-on-the-Water, has really hit the ground running and has been very well received by locals and tourists alike."