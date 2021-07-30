Warwick Food Festival to return this weekend

Warwick s popular food festival is set to return to the town.

The event, which will be held in the market place and surrounding streets on Sunday (August 1), returns for its sixth run having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Usually the festival attracts around 10,000 visitors with a full stage line up of music, and around 100 traders including local restaurants, food and drink producers from across the region.

Warwick Food Festival is set to return next month. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Event organisers CJs have expressed thanks to Warwick District Council for the ongoing support which will ensure they can deliver a Covid secure event in August.

Whilst some changes have been made for this year’s festival, with sanitising stations and the number of traders reduced to 60, there will still be a timetable of live music on the main stage throughout the day.

Event organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire are encouraging visitors to get tested while at the festival.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Following advice from the Multi Agency Safety Advisory Group, we’re looking at what would best prevent the risk of onward transmission of Coronavirus, during this period of rising cases.

"Along with the usual measures such as hand sanitiser, encouraging face masks in busy areas, asking people to respect one another’s’ personal space, we will also have Warwickshire County Council onsite offering free lateral flow tests and visitors are encouraged to get tested.

”Our team and traders will have all tests, and we’re asking our visitors to take a couple of minutes out of their day to take a quick, simple and free test.

"We’re not out of this yet, and we all still need to play our part to prevent the spread. This isn’t a requirement for our visitors, but strongly encouraged.

"The mobile testing will be located outside Shire Hall between 9.30am and 4pm."

The food festival takes place on closed streets around Warwick market place, from 10am to 5pm on Sunday August 1, and is free for visitors to attend with no need to book.