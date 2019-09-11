Warwick in Bloom awards celebrate best of Warwick's horticultural community

The Warwick in Bloom Awards celebrated the best of Warwick’s horticultural community last week and named winners of two surprise awards.

David and Julia Russell were given the first award for ‘outstanding achievement’ for their work at The Mill Garden and preserving the legacy of Arthur Measures, who opened the garden in 1968.

Warwick In Bloom awards night. Photo by Gill Fletcher

David took ownership of the garden and adjoining cottage in 2001. In purchasing the cottage and garden, David met Julia – then Julia Measures, Arthur’s daughter.

Throughout their 18 years at The Mill Garden, David and Julia have continued Arthur Measures legacy of opening the garden to the public between Easter and October. They have also continued to donate income from the entrance fee to local good causes.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “The Mill Garden is an outstanding and award-winning attraction in the town.

"David and Julia have maintained a beautiful space that makes for a beautiful vista over the river and towards the castle.

David and Julia Russell were given the first award for outstanding achievement for their work at The Mill Garden and preserving the legacy of Arthur Measures, who opened the garden in 1968. Photo by Gill Fletcher

"Their dedication to the garden, welcoming visitors and their fundraising deserves so much respect and we are delighted to recognise their work with the first Outstanding Achievement award presented by the Warwick in Bloom team.”

A further award was presented to Andy Carpenter of Albert Street who was named the Warwick in Bloom Community Champion.

Cllr Richard Eddy said: “Since 2011 Andy has been motivating the residents of Albert Street to put up hanging baskets and take pride in their area.

"His inspired thinking also contributed to Warwick attaining its first Gold medal status in the RHS Heart of England in Bloom awards, which called for evidence of community participation.

Andy Carpenter of Albert Street was named the first community champion at the awards night. Photo by Gill Fletcher

"Since then Albert Street has gone from strength to strength winning their own Golds in Warwick in Bloom and this has encouraged other street communities across the town to join the In Bloom competition.

"None of this would have been possible without Andy’s motivational skills in encouraging Albert Street residents to participate and we’re very pleased to name him the Warwick in Bloom Community Champion 2019."

For the full list of winners click here