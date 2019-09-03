Warwick man joining colleagues for mammoth charity challenge

A Warwick man will be joining his colleagues for a mammoth charity challenge.

Lee Moore, 22, has spent the last few weeks in training for the 100km Thames Path Challenge in London which he will be joined by seven colleagues from consultancy and technology group REPL, in Henley-in-Arden.

Lucy Breedon-Sharp (Far Left) Elysha Cookson ( Center left) Lee Moore ( Center right) Antony Kaplan (Far Right). Photo supplied.

They will be among 3,000 people taking on the 24-hour route from Putney Bridge to Henley-on-Thames, from 7am on Saturday.

Also part of his team of fundraisers from the Warwick office are Antony Kaplan and Diana Washington.

They are all raising money for Warwick-based charity Molly Olly’s Wishes and CALM, a charity which works to reduce suicide rates.

REPL, which has sites throughout the world, has been supporting Molly Olly’s for several years.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Lee, an environment manager at REPL, said: “I’m very excited and slightly nervous as the challenge approaches around the corner. As a team we have put in a lot of training hours through all sorts of conditions from 30-degree heat over the bank holiday weekend to a wet Sunday afternoon in Milton Keynes.

“At the end of the day our main goal here was to raise money and awareness of two charities which make everyday differences to people’s lives and of course it will be a bonus if we all make it to the finish line, which of course we will.”

The team at REPL have so far raised £2,000 towards their fundraising target of £5,000 which will be split between Molly Olly’s Wishes and CALM.

To sponsor them click here or go to: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/REPLTPC