Warwick man's 230-mile challenge for charity

A 70-year-old from Warwick who has just completed a 93-mile charity bike ride is gearing up to take on an even bigger challenge for an important cause

John Murphy, who has lived in the town for around 50 years, will be taking part in The Speed Cycle in memory of footballer Gary Speed.

John Murphy will be cycling more than 200 miles for charity.

Over the last four years John has done a number of charity cycle rides to help a range of charities.

On April 14 John took on the challenge of completing the 93-mile ‘platinum route’ of the Tour de Gwent, which raises money for St David’s Hospice Care in South Wales.

John said: “I have been cycling with the Kenilworth Wheelers club for four years. They are a great club and they helped get me to a level of fitness that’s very good for my age.

“I do these rides for charity. In April I did the Tour de Gwent for St David’s Hospice. My sister-in-law’s best friend’s son was at the hospice and sadly died five years ago and then my sister-in-law’s best friend went into the hospice and died a week or two before the charity ride.

“I completed the 93-mile ride which had 7,500 ft of hills and I completed it in six hours. I did the 78-mile ‘gold route’ last year. This year it was a very hard ride. I didn’t know anybody. It was very tough but it was a very good event. They have around 800 people doing it and everyone pays £60 to enter and that all goes to the hospice.”

After completing the challenge John is now setting his sights to the charity cycle ride in memory of Gary Speed.

Gary Speed played for a number of football teams including Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United. Gary died in November 2011.

John will be one of just 20 cyclists taking on the 230-miles ride over two days.

John decided to take part in the challenge because it was for such a worthwhile cause but now needs help in raising £2,000.

He said: “Gary Speed sadly left this life too soon. In his memory I am cycling 230 miles from Newcastle United’s ground to Leeds United to Sheffield United to Bolton and finally to Goodison Park.

“My aim is to raise at least £2,000 towards a purpose- built place where people with mental health can get help tailored to their needs.

“I don’t like asking for money but I believe this fundraising event is very important and each cyclist has been asked to raise at least £2,000.”

John will also be taking part in the Myton Cycle Challenge in August.

The Speed Cycle has been organised by Everton Football Club and Everton in the Community and involved 20 cyclists taking on 230 miles over two days.

All money raised from The Speed Cycle will go towards helping Everton in the Community reach its £1million fundraising target to build ‘The People’s Place’, which would be a mental health facility close to support anyone in need.

The overall target for The Speed Cycle has been set at £65,000, which representing the 65 times Gary played for Everton.

The Speed Cycle takes place from May 31 to June 2.