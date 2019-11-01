Warwick market cancelled due to weather forecast

The weekly Warwick market has been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

The market was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Warwick Market. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

CJ's Events Warwickshire have taken the decision to cancel the Warwick market because of the yellow weather warning for strong wind.

A spokesperson from CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s Warwick market, November 2.

"It is very frustrating as we’ve just had two weeks off for the Mop Fair.

"A yellow weather warning for wind and gusts has been issued by the Met Office, with speeds reaching 45mph tomorrow morning. This totally exceeds the maximum safety limit for our market stalls.

“We take safety very seriously. We will not put life at risk to our traders, staff or visitors for financial gain.

"We know many traders and visitors will be upset by this decision as this is now the third week off in a row, but hope you can understand that decisions like this aren’t taken lightly.

"No trading will be permitted, even from traders vehicles, as we don’t have the correct insurance or policies in place to permit this.”

Warwick market will return on Saturday November 9.