Warwick McDonald's getting ready to open in coming weeks

Preparations are underway to get the new McDonald's restaurant in Warwick open in the coming weeks.

In February plans for a two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald's restaurant in Warwick were given the go-ahead by Warwick District Council's planning committee.

This was the second time plans had been submitted for the site but the first plans were withdrawn in February 2018 by the developer.

The restaurant is being built on part of Tesco's car park, which is off Emscote Road.

Now an opening month has been revealed for the new restaurant on the 'McDonald's Warwick' Facebook Page.

On a recent post it says that the new restaurant will be opening in November, but an exact opening date has not been given yet.

The new McDonald's is being built on part of the Tesco car park off Emscote Road.

As well as the opening month, the post also says that McDonald's is looking to recruit around 100 people for the new restaurant.

To apply for full or part time jobs click here or go to: https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search