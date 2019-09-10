Warwick Nursery School celebrates 60th anniversary

A nursery school in Warwick recently celebrated it's 60th anniversary.

During the last week of term in July, staff and pupils at Warwick Nursery School, which is based in Coventry Road, celebrated 60 years of education and care for pre-school children.

Warwick Nursery School recently celebrated it's 60th anniversary. Photo supplied.

They held a celebration evening, which was attended by Warwick Mayor, Neale Murphy, local councillors and staff who used to work at the Nursery School in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and 1990s.

Past pupils and their families also attended.

They also had the opportunity to look around and see how the nursery has change and were also able look at photos and records from the past.

All children who attend the Nursery School were given a celebratory reusable water bottle at the event.

The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy also attended the celebration. Photo supplied.

Cathy Bignold, headteacher at Warwick Nursery School, said: "Thank you to all the people who attended our 60th birthday celebration evening, it was lovely to share photos and memories with so many past pupils and previous members of staff. "

Warwick Nursery School was opened on January 8 1959 to rehouse the emergency Emscote Nursery, which had been built in 1941 as a temporary war time provision, after parents campaigned to the Education Authorities to build a new permanent nursery provision.

It continues today to provide places for two and three year olds, and now also has a weekly ‘stay and play’ session and a ‘toy library’ which is open to everyone in the community.

For more details go to: www.warwicknurseryschool.org