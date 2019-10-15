Progress is being made on the new McDonald's in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

Warwick's new McDonald's restaurant starting to take shape

Work has been taking place in Warwick for the new McDonald's restaurant

The restaurant, which will be two storeys high and have a Drive-Thru, is being built next to Tesco in Emscote Road. According to the McDonald's Warwick Facebook page the restaurant is due to open in November. Today (Tuesday October 15) the building was seen being put together.
Here's a few photos of the progress so far.

